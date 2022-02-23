Brad Spielberger tells us he thinks David Montgomery gets extended

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are yesterday’s news, but their fingerprints are still all over this Chicago Bears’ roster.

Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus are now steering the ship and they are going to want to make this their roster swiftly but intelligently.

With free agency rapidly approaching, we stopped to have a conversation with Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger who gave us a great run down on the Bears’ roster. We discussed who he thinks are building blocks and who he thinks Poles will move on from and we further discussed how the Bears should approach free agency.

Brad had some interesting comments about David Montgomery. Whether the Bears should extend him or not has been hotly debated on social media, and Brad thinks the Bears will opt to keep him around for several more years.

“We know he is a great locker room guy. He would eat glass if Ryan Poles asked him to eat glass. All those things, when you are trying to establish a culture, and trying to get a locker room to buy in, those reasons and rationales aren’t always smart, but I really do, I think he’s going to get extended. I think it’ll fall in the 10 to 12 million per year range, maybe even more frankly. How it ages? Probably won’t be great but I do think that is a strong possibility.”

