Breaking down Luke Getsy’s offensive philosophy

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I went live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) last night to break down the film from Luke Getsy’s 2018 Mississippi State Bulldogs (and a few Packers’ 3rd downs) to try and shed light on the strengths and weaknesses of the Bears’ new OC’s offensive philosophy.

Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...

What plays made up Luke Getsy’s 2018 passing game? How does he like to get WRs open?

How did Getsy like to run the ball?

What schematic weaknesses, if any, did Getsy’s old tape show?

Do the Packers’ recent play on 3rd downs show any improvement?

What expectations should we have for his offense going forward?

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Note: Now that we’re in the offseason, streams like this won’t be quite as consistent as the 1-per-week pace I produced during the season — my plan is to lean more into 12-20 minute edited videos, but you can expect the occasional stream whenever there’s a topic like this that I’ve not been quick enough to cover otherwise.

Plenty more to come throughout the offseason — between a Fields breakdown, draft content, free agency, and more there’ll be plenty of content coming your way all the way up until the 2022 season’s kick-off. Thanks so much for Bearing With Me!