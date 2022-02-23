 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down Luke Getsy’s offensive philosophy

Robert S. went live last night to break down tape from Luke Getsy’s 2018 Mississippi State & 2021 Green Bay Packers tenure on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I went live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) last night to break down the film from Luke Getsy’s 2018 Mississippi State Bulldogs (and a few Packers’ 3rd downs) to try and shed light on the strengths and weaknesses of the Bears’ new OC’s offensive philosophy.

Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...

  • What plays made up Luke Getsy’s 2018 passing game? How does he like to get WRs open?
  • How did Getsy like to run the ball?
  • What schematic weaknesses, if any, did Getsy’s old tape show?
  • Do the Packers’ recent play on 3rd downs show any improvement?
  • What expectations should we have for his offense going forward?
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Note: Now that we’re in the offseason, streams like this won’t be quite as consistent as the 1-per-week pace I produced during the season — my plan is to lean more into 12-20 minute edited videos, but you can expect the occasional stream whenever there’s a topic like this that I’ve not been quick enough to cover otherwise.

Plenty more to come throughout the offseason — between a Fields breakdown, draft content, free agency, and more there’ll be plenty of content coming your way all the way up until the 2022 season’s kick-off. Thanks so much for Bearing With Me!

Next Up In News

Loading comments...