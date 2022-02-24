The Bear’s Den, February 24, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Restructure or release? Eddie Goldman, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas among eight NFC players to keep an eye on - NFL.com - Is Ezekiel Elliott’s massive salary still tenable for the Cowboys? What’s the plan with Michael Thomas in New Orleans? Will the Packers cut Za’Darius Smith? Cynthia Frelund spotlights eight NFC players who could be due for a restructure or outright releas

Chicago Bears: Q&A with Brad Biggs - Chicago Tribune - We’re less than a week from the NFL combine and less than three from the opening of free agency. What approach will new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus take in rebuilding the Chicago Bears roster? The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reads the tea leaves in this week’s Bears mailbag.

Plenty of Flashes, Plenty of Work Left: Briefly Recapping Data’s “Fields in Focus” Series - Da Bears Blog - Data’s seven-part “Fields in Focus” series wrapped yesterday to rave reviews across the internet. You can scroll back and read each of the pieces, or you can download the entire series in PDF form right here.

Bruce Arians: People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good - ProFootballTalk - With Tom Brady opting for retirement, the Buccaneers have to find a new starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Packers restructure Kenny Clark’s contract to free up over $10 million in salary cap space - Acme Packing Company - Clark gets a big check today while the Packers cleared a fifth of the cap money they need to trim off the books by mid-March. Ken's Note: They pushed the bill down the road, they didn't clear anything.

Summarizing Brian Gutekunst's presser: "We may tag Adams, we may not. We may let him walk, we may not. AR12? Who knows! Everything else? I could tell you, but I won't. Questions? No? Thanks, see you this time next year." — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) February 23, 2022

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst speaks to the media before the combine - Acme Packing Company - “No deadlines. We’re just working together.”

Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft: 7 small-school sleepers Bears should target - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears would be wise to do their homework on these small-school prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Zimmerman: PFF’s Brad Spielberger - I think Chicago Bears extend David Montgomery - Windy City Gridiron - Brad Spielberger joins the Bears Banter Podcast!

