Bears hire Matt Feinstein as Director of Football Administration

On Thursday the Chicago Bears announced that they have hired Matt Feinstein as their new Director of Football Administration.

Feinstein had worked from 2015 through 2022 with the NFL, starting in Analytics on the player personnel side and working his way up the league’s director of labor operations.

Chicago’s previous director of football administration was Joey Laine who was initially brought in with former general manager Ryan Pace. Laine was tasked with being their main contract negotiator and he replaced Cliff Stein in that role at the time. Stein is still with the organization as their general counsel and a Senior Vice President.

With free agency and the NFL Draft fast approaching, general manager Ryan Poles won’t make wide spread changes to his front office, but he did also add Harrison Freid as Director of Research & Analysis last week. Fried has spent the previous five years with the Miami Dolphins with his most recent title being Head Coach Assistant/Research & Analysis.