Ryan Pace to join Phil Emery in Atlanta

New Atlanta Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot has hired former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive. Pace will work alongside two other senior personnel executives in Atlanta, Ruston Webster and Phil Emery, the latter of which is another former Bears GM.

Emery was the man Pace replaced in Chicago, and his tenure in the Windy City was from 2012 through 2014. Some of Emery’s career highlights include firing head coach Lovie Smith after a 10-6 record, replacing him with the CFL’s Marc Trestman over reigning coach of the year Bruce Arains, picking Shea McClellin over Chandler Jones, and drafting the Bears 4th most prolific punter, Pat O’Donnell.

Emery was let go following a 5-11 season and a 23-25 overall record. Pace replaced him and remained with the Bears for seven years and he saw his teams go 48-65 with 2 playoff losses.

Some of Pace’s career highlights are pointed out in this recent Fanpost from Roman F, The 10 Biggest Mistakes of the Ryan Pace Era.

Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been rumored to be on the way back to the Chiefs, but so far nothing has been announced.