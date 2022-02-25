The Bear’s Den, February 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears hire Matt Feinstein as director of football administration - ProFootballTalk - The Bears have hired Matt Feinstein as their director of football administration, the team announced Thursday.

Ryan Pace: Ex-Chicago Bears GM joins Atlanta Falcons - Chicago Tribune - Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace joins a long list of former Bears employees who now work for the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace lands with Atlanta Falcons - Chicago Sun-Times - He’ll be one of three senior personnel directors with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.

Bears hire Matt Feinstein as director of football administration - RSN - Ryan Poles continued to add to his front office at Halas Hall on Thursday.

How can the Bears use free agency to find starters on defense? A shopping list for Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus – The Athletic - As Eberflus looks to reset the Bears defense into a 4-3 scheme, he can fill several holes via free agency. Our look at who's available.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace lands job in Falcons front office - RSN - Pace joins Terry Fontenot's staff, after the two worked together with the Saints for 13 seasons.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace joins Falcons’ front office - 670 The Score - Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has landed a new role in the Falcons' front office, as he has been hired as a senior personnel executive in Atlanta, the team announced Thursday.

Bears hire Feinstein as director of football administration - 670 The Score - The Bears have hired Matt Feinstein as their new director of football administration.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Multiple teams would trade for Deshaun Watson without a settlement of civil cases - ProFootballTalk - Teams are making plans to acquire veteran quarterbacks — officially as of March 16 and unofficially before then. For Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, his legal situation complicates any effort to work out a long-expected trade.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Brian Gutekunst claims he never promised to trade Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk - When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly secured a verbal promise from the team last July that he’d be traded in 2022 if that’s what he wanted, we pointed out that the commitment isn’t worth the paper it isn’t printed on. The Gutekunst comments are jarring. Rodgers may describe them with stronger language than that.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Ryan Pace to join Phil Emery in Atlanta - Windy City Gridiron - New Atlanta Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot has hired former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace as a senior personnel executive. Pace will work alongside two other senior personnel...

Wiltfong: Bears hire Matt Feinstein as Director of Football Administration - Windy City Gridiron - On Thursday the Chicago Bears announced that they have hired Matt Feinstein as their new Director of Football Administration.

Who is the 1 Bears free agent you want the team to re-sign? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have several free agents, 35 to be exact, and whether they be of the unrestricted, restricted, or exclusive rights variety, new general manager Ryan Poles has a ton of decisions...

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.