Matt Nagy returns to Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that they had hired fired Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.

Nagy lands back in familiar waters, going back to Kansas City where he had been prior to getting his first head coaching shot in Chicago.

He had previously worked with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for Nagy’s entire coaching career, first in Philadelphia with the Eagles from 2008 to 2012 and then with the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017.

Nagy’s rise from coaching intern to offensive coordinator was quite a rise and received more shine when he was the offensive coordinator for rookie Patrick Mahomes and coached Alex Smith to his best statistical starting seasons.

While he never had the same offensive success in Chicago, or quarterback success, he did lead the Bears to two playoff appearances in his four seasons on the sideline for the Bears and accumulated a 34-31 record.