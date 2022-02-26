The Bear’s Den, February 26, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Khalil Herbert earns PFF rookie class honor - NBC Sports Chicago - David Montgomery and Herbert are quite the Bears running back duo heading into the 2022 season.

McCaskeys Could Own Arlington Park By 2023 - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears and McCaskey family could own the Arlington Park property by sometime in mid-2023 says Churchill Downs Inc. CEO.

2022 NFL Draft Scouting Profile: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Scouting report on Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum leading up to the 2022 draft.

Why Perrion Winfrey Could Be a Chicago Bears Pick - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - West suburban native Perrion Winfrey from Oklahoma checks all the boxes as an ideal possible first draft pick by the Chicago Bears in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mayer: Bears’ Jones celebrating heritage with comic books - ChicagoBears.com - Eager to tell untold stories involving his heritage, Bears linebacker Christian Jones and his wife, Liz, have launched a multimedia company and created a three-part series of comic books featuring an African queen.

PODCAST: What are the Chicago Bears’ Biggest Needs This Offseason? - The Chicago Audible - In this week’s episode, the guys take a hard look at the Chicago Bears’ roster to determine the biggest needs heading into the offseason.

Picks For Poles PODCAST: Breaking down the 2022 NFL Draft with PFN’s Tony Pauline - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - On this episode of the Picks For Poles podcast, Usayd Koshul is joined by Tony Pauline to breakdown the 2022 NFL Draft and how the Chicago Bears can build around Justin Fields going into the offseason.

Chicago Bears Hold ‘em or Fold ‘em: OT Germain Idefi - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - We take a look at Chicago Bears offensive tackle Germain Ifedi and whether or not the team should bring him back for another season.

Chicago Bears 2022 Cap Casualty: DL Angelo Blackson - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - We take a look at a potential cap casualty in defensive lineman Angelo Blackson for the Chicago Bears.

Matt Nagy, former Chicago Bears coach, hired by Chiefs - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Nagy is reuniting with his mentor Andy Reid in Kansas City.

Matt Nagy Is Returning To The Kansas City Chiefs - On Tap Sports Net - Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach with a fancy new title too.

Chiefs hire former Bears head coach Matt Nagy - WGN-TV - After being fired by the Bears in January, Matt Nagy is headed back to his former team as he will become a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, whom he was with before his four-year run in Chicago.

Kansas City Chiefs bring back former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy - ESPN - Matt Nagy, fired last month after four seasons as head coach of the Bears, returned to the Chiefs on Friday as senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Chiefs hire Matt Nagy as quarterbacks coach - 670 The Score - After being fired in Chicago, former Bears coach Matt Nagy has landed back in Kansas City.

Matt Nagy heads back to Kansas City Chiefs as QB coach - Chicago Tribune - Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is headed back to Kansas City and reuniting with Andy Reid. The Chiefs announced Friday afternoon Nagy was hired to be a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach under Reid.

Double trouble: Falcons now employ both Ryan Pace and Phil Emery - Chicago Sun-Times - Pace, who had a 48-65 record in Chicago, joins Emery, who brought chaos to the Bears.

Matt Nagy reunites with Chiefs, Andy Reid - Chicago Sun-Times - The former Bears head coach was hired by the Chiefs as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach — reuniting him with mentor Andy Reid — and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Sean McVay says he’s committed to coaching Los Angeles Rams, won’t pursue TV opportunities - ESPN - Coach Sean McVay is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to helping the Los Angeles Rams defend their Super Bowl title, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

McAfee: Aaron Rodgers says report is “categorically false” - Acme Packing Company - “I do not believe, from everyone I’ve spoken with, that it is about the money for Aaron Rodgers.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Roundtable: Who is the 1 free agent you want the Bears to sign? - Windy City Gridiron - Yesterday the WCG staff gave our pick for the 1 pending Chicago Bears free agent that we wanted to see the team bring back, but today we’re going around the NFL for our roundtable topic.

Bears Over Beers Special Edition: NFC North Frenemies - Windy City Gridiron

JB is joined by colleagues from around the division to talk about the present and future of the NFC North

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Kansas City - Windy City Gridiron

The fired Chicago Bears coach has landed back in familiar waters.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.