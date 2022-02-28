The Bear’s Den, February 28, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

A lot on the line for new Bears GM Ryan Poles - Chicago Sun-Times

His background as a guard provides hope he’ll give the Bears’ offensive line a needed upgrade. But he faces big decisions. Is Teven Jenkins a left or right tackle? Will he re-sign James Daniels? Is Larry Borom a keeper? Can Cody Whitehair regain his Pro Bowl form? Can Poles find a front-line center?

6 Bears who could be next in line for a contract extension - Bears Wire

From Roquan Smith to James Daniels, here are a handful of Bears players who have made a strong case for a contract extension.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Competition Committee ponders possible postseason overtime change - ProFootballTalk

Two Sundays ago, during the Super Bowl pregame show, we pointed out that the owners may adopt this year a simple and straightforward solution to the inherently unfair postseason overtime procedures — each team would be guaranteed one possession.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

So what if Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year? - ProFootballTalk

If Rodgers wants $50 million per year, so what? He deserves it. The team has the money. The team has no owner looking to siphon unused cap space for a superyacht fund. And Rodgers continues to be the best and most effective quarterback in the NFL, at least in the regular season. Ken’s Note: Sure the team has the actual cash to do it... but does that make it worth crippling the cap for years to come? The article brushes off $200M guaranteed against the cap (minimum) for somebody in their 40’s as “no big deal”. That’s just nonsense.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's 2022 NFL Draft: Infante’s “My Guys” offensive team - Windy City Gridiron

Which offensive players is Windy City Gridiron’s Lead Draft Analyst going to bat for in the 2022 NFL Draft?

