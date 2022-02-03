Bears add David Overstreet II as assistant DB coach

On Thursday the Chicago Bears officially announced the additions of Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, Tyke Tolbert as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach, and David Overstreet II as assistant defensive backs coach.

Overstreet was a undrafted free agent of the Bears back in 2007 after starting for 4 years at the University of Missouri, but he didn’t stick on Chicago’s roster due to a lingering knee injury. While at Missouri his defensive coordinator was current Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Overstreet first began coaching football in 2015 and he was a part of Eberflus’ first defensive coaching staff in 2018 with the Colts. He was a quality control coach until 2020 and then he was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach in 2021, a position he’ll continue with in Chicago.

