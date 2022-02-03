92% of Bears’ fans approve of the Ryan Poles hire

I didn’t think it was possible for so many Chicago Bears fans to agree on something, but look at us. In the latest SB Nation Reacts, which is a survey for plugged in fans across the NFL, us Bears’ fans voted a whopping 92% approval rating for the hiring of Ryan Poles as general manager.

I am curious which candidate those 8% were hoping the Bears would have hired instead. My guess is many of that small minority are just being negative and refusing to show any positivity towards the Bears no matter what happens. I’m sure they’ll give an “I need to see it to believe it” before approving of anything Poles does, but that wasn’t the question posed to our fan base.

Do you approve of Ryan Poles being hired by the Bears?

There were certainly other candidates that were up for the job that I would have been fine with, but how can anyone disapprove of a front office hire from the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that hasn’t had a losing record since 2012. Poles is a guy that has worked with some outstanding executives during his time in the NFL, and he has experience on both the scouting side and pro player side of things.

Plus, and this is the big one for me, he’s a former offensive lineman.

