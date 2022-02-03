The Bear’s Den, February 3, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE JIM HARBAUGH & VIKINGS SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

The Bears hope Justin Fields ‘skyrockets’ — but his rookie struggles weren’t unique - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears suspect they already have their quarterback. Now they want to see Fields develop in his second year, surrounded by a new Bears brain trust of general manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Bears exec Champ Kelly named Raiders assistant GM - Chicago Sun-Times - Kelly had been the Bears’ assistant player personnel director since 2017 after spending two years as the team’s pro scouting director under Ryan Pace.

A former coach’s lawsuit, the Rooney Rule, the Bears and Jim Harbaugh - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL has done a rotten job of hiring Black head coaches. Also, why couldn’t the Bears have hired a certain Michigan coach?

Bears name Alan Williams defensive coordinator, add 2 position coaches - Chicago Sun-Times - Matt Eberflus is bringing a Colts cohort with him to run the Bears’ defense.

Alan Williams is new Chicago Bears defensive coordinator - Chicago Tribune - New Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus is turning the controls of his defense over to coordinator Alan Williams, who has received a strong endorsement from those who worked with him in Indianapolis. “Alan has great energy on the field. There’s a good positive vibe to him. He can connect.”

Pompei: We’ll truly learn about new Bears bosses Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus from their actions, not words – The Athletic - There are many things we want to know about Poles and Eberflus, who are doing their jobs for the first time.

Bears hire Alan Williams as defensive coordinator - RSN - Matt Eberflus' coaching staff continues to take shape.

Report: Bears hire Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach - RSN - Tolbert reportedly joins Matt Eberflus' staff under OC Luke Getsy and alongside OL coach Chris Morgan.

Bears hire Chris Morgan as offensive line coach - RSN - This is the first position group addition to Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy's offensive coaching staff.

Champ Kelly is Leaving the Bears to Become the Raiders’ Assistant GM - Bleacher Nation - Champ Kelly had a good run with the Chicago Bears that began in 2015. But now, he is moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bears Staff Hires Keep Coming: Dave Borgonzi Officially Official, Tyke Tolbert Reportedly Coming - Bleacher Nation - A new coach emerges on the offensive side of the ball, while it looks like Eberflus is getting the band back together on defense.

Chris Morgan is Joining the Bears Staff as the Team’s New Offensive Line Coach - Bleacher Nation - The Bears figure to make plenty of changes along their offensive line, with the hiring of a new position coach getting the ball rolling.

Dannehy: Eberflus Must Fully Control His Defense - Da Bears Blog - There are no issues with Eberflus delegating; many head coaches find it easier to manage the whole of the game while doing so. But Flus still must maintain full control of this defense.

Report: Bears to hire Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach - 670 The Score - The Bears will hire veteran assistant Tyke Tolbert as their new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, NFL Media reported Wednesday.

Bears hire Alan Williams as defensive coordinator - New Bears coach Matt Eberflus has tabbed his top lieutenant on defense, as Chicago has hired Indianapolis Colts safeties coach Alan Williams as its new defensive coordinator, the organization announced Wednesday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL must investigate tanking allegations against Dolphins, Browns - ProFootballTalk - The NFL thrives in good times and in bad. The bad times that have suddenly arrived on the NFL’s doorstep may test that reality like nothing ever has.

Report: NFL will investigate the cash-for-tanking allegation against Stephen Ross - ProFootballTalk - On Tuesday, the NFL declared that the claims made by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores are without merit. On Wednesday, the NFL decided that at least one of the claims have sufficient merit to justify an investigation.

Representative wants hearing on system racism in NFL - ProFootballTalk - That didn’t take long.

Stephen Ross, Jimmy Haslam could be prosecuted for violating the Sports Bribery Act - ProFootballTalk - As we continue to get our arms around the far-reaching implications of the landmark lawsuit filed against the NFL and multiple teams on Tuesday by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, it’s possible that some wrists will end up encased in handcuffs.

Jerry Jones on Brian Flores' lawsuit: We can be better - ProFootballTalk - The NFL currently has one Black head coach and now faces a lawsuit from Brian Flores alleging racist hiring practices. The former Dolphins head coach sued the NFL, the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday seeking class-action status and unspecified damages.

Who will the Jaguars hire? - ProFootballTalk - Not long ago, signs were pointing squarely toward Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. At one point last week, long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki said that Leftwich and Cardinals executive were heading to Jacksonville as a coach-G.M. package deal. That never happened, but the Jaguars also never disputed the claim.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Jim Harbaugh informs Vikings he’s returning to Michigan - Daily Norseman - Well that was. . .something

BREAKING: Skeeps crowd gets the update that Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan #goblue pic.twitter.com/Q4Vmi4vgz1 — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) February 3, 2022

