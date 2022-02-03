Bears Hire Andrew Janocko as QB Coach

One of the biggest remaining questions has been answered for the Chicago Bears’ new coaching staff. Per Danny Parkins of 670 the Score, the Bears are hiring Andrew Janocko as their QB coach. He joins the Bears after spending the previous 6 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

He got his debut in the NFL as a quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. Prior to his arrival in Minnesota, he spent two seasons in college between Mercyhurst and Rutgers, along with two seasons in Tampa Bay. His career with the Vikings began in 2015 as a quality control coach.

Between 2015 and 2021 Andrew Janocko spent time coaching the O-line, wide receivers, and eventually QBs for Gary Kubiak, Klint Kubiak, and Mike Zimmer. Kirk Cousins played the best football of his career under Andrew Janocko’s watch. It’s worth mentioning his diverse experience between three position groups will offer a completely different perspective for Justin Fields in his development.

It’s a very good bet we will see a bunch of Shanahan concepts in the new Bears offense to be unveiled in 2022.