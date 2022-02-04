Do you approve of the Matt Eberflus hire?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Whoever the Chicago Bears tabbed as their next head coach was sure to be controversial. Some wanted an offensive guy, others wanted an experienced head coach, while many others were anti-retread no matter what. Me, there were a lot of guys I would have been fine with, including the man that got the gig, Matt Eberflus.

While I didn’t really have a clear cut favorite, there were about five coaches I would have rather seen the Bears hire.

But that was then, and this is now.

After spending some time digging into Eberflus’ credentials and background, I’m all-in on this hire.

The latest SB Nation Reacts’ survey question about him didn’t come back quite as positive as the 92% approval rating for new general manager Ryan Poles, but that was to be expected. He wasn’t the most popular candidate, but it seems like a lot of our fans are on board with Eberflus now, because a 79% approval rating is a good start.

Bears’ fans, SB Nation Reacts is a neat way share your voice with fans across the NFL with their fun and topical surveys. Each week they’ll shoot out some questions to our plugged-in fanbase, both about the Bears and the other 31 teams too, and we’ll share the results here on Windy City Gridiron. Sign up here to join Reacts.