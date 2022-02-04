Bears have added James Rowe as their new cornerbacks coach

According to Agency 1 Sports, the Chicago Bears have finally added James Rowe as their new cornerbacks coach. This move has been expected since last week, and considering Rowe is repped by Agency 1 Sports, it’s safe to say it’s a done deal. We’ll update this article as soon as it’s officially announced by the team.

Rowe has 15 years experience coaching, including 4 in the NFL. Last year was his first with the Indianapolis Colts, but he spent 2017-2019 as the Washington Football Team’s assistant DB coach. For a nice profile on Rowe, be sure to check out this article from our sister site that covers the Colts, Stampede Blue.

While most of Rowe’s coaching experience has been spent working with the cornerbacks, he’s also coached wide receivers at Jacksonville University in 2013, was their defensive coordinator in 2014, and his first coaching job was as the Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach at Cocoa (FL) High School from 2007 to 2010.