The Bear’s Den, February 4, 2022

Bears name Andrew Janocko QBs coach - Chicago Sun-Times - Janocko, who turns 34 in April, connects to the Bears through new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The timeline: How the stars aligned in the Bears’ search process for new GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus – The Athletic - The partnership between Eberflus and Poles with the Bears was more than a year in the making.

Back from the depths: Bears’ Robert Quinn having fun again after burying 2020 misery - Chicago Sun-Times - Quinn said there were days in his first season with the Bears when he didn’t want to go to work. His outlook is remarkably brighter after his bounce-back season.

Chicago Bears hire Andrew Janocko as QBs coach - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus added three more assistants to his staff — quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II. Janocko had experience working with quarterbacks, wide receivers and offensive linemen with the Minnesota Vikings.

Matt Eberflus: What Colts’ Frank Reich saw in new Chicago Bears coach - Chicago Tribune - Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said Matt Eberflus is ”going to stick to what he believes in” as he takes over as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears: 6 players who could be cut or traded to save cap space - Bears Wire - The Bears are in pretty good shape with the salary cap. But there’s still some cap space they can free up with potential cuts and trades.

Wood: David Montgomery is an Inefficient Running Back - Da Bears Blog - Bears running back David Montgomery has one year remaining on his rookie contract, meaning he is eligible for an early extension if the Bears want to give him one.

Bears hire Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach - 670 The Score - The Bears have tabbed Andrew Janocko to their new quarterbacks coach, a source told 670 The Score host Danny Parkins on Thursday morning. The team confirmed the hiring later in the afternoon.

Giants issue lengthy, detailed statement addressing Brian Flores's claims - ProFootballTalk - At first, the parties and persons accused of wrongdoing by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores opted to say as little as possible. Now, more and more of them are issuing aggressive and detailed statements challenging his claims.

Brian Flores claims Giants' decision to hire Brian Daboll was made with Bill Belichick's influence - ProFootballTalk - The Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL and at least three teams will feature plenty of important witnesses. Few if any will be more important than Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Report: Ravens part ways with Rob Ryan - ProFootballTalk - The Ravens are parting ways with inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan after one season, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Wiltfong: Bears add David Overstreet II as assistant DB coach - Windy City Gridiron - Another former Colts defensive assistant heading to the Bears.

Duerrwaechter: Bears Hire Andrew Janocko as QB Coach - Windy City Gridiron - A former Viking staff member now joins the effort to coach up and build around young Bears QB Justin Fields

Wiltfong: 92% of Bears’ fans approve of the Ryan Poles hire - Windy City Gridiron - Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

