NFL Pro Bowl Preview: 2 Bears will wrap up their seasons

This season’s Pro Bowl is going to kick off on Sunday, February 6, at 2:00 p.m. (CT) from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ABC. If you don’t currently get ESPN we have the hook up for you right here.

Sunday will be your final chance to watch a couple Chicago Bears do their thing this season, as Jakeem Grant Sr. (13.9 yards per punt return, 1 TD) is the NFC’s return specialist, and outside linebacker Robert Quinn (18.5 sacks) will get the start on defense. This could very well be Grant’s final time wearing the Navy and Orange, because he’s a free agent, and with a new regime in place it’s unsure if he’ll have a place on the 2022 team. This is also going to be Quinn’s final game playing linebacker as a Bear since the team is transitioning to a Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense which means Quinn heads back to defensive end.

According to our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook. the NFC is a 1 point underdog against the AFC, with the over/under at a robust 62.5 points. This will be the first Pro Bowl played since 2019, when the AFC beat the NFC 38 to 33 behind MVPs Lamar Jackson and Calais Campbell.

You can check out the game’s rosters here.