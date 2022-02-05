T Formation Conversation: New regime, roster holes, David Montgomery’s value, and more

On My latest T Formation Conversation podcast I was joined by the host of the Line For Line Podcast, Devon Booker, and he helped me go over all the last news about the Chicago Bears. You may have heard me guesting on Devon’s show over the last few months, so it was fun to flip the script and be the one asking the questions.

We talk about the new GM and head coach (Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus), we get into some of the holes on the roster the Bears will need to address, we discuss the future of David Montgomery, and a whole bunch more in a crisp 20 minutes.

You can check out my show in the embed below, but if you subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron podcast channel at such platforms like Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, then you’ll never miss any of our shows.