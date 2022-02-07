The Bear’s Den, February 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears Add to The Coaching Staff, Senior Bowl Updates and More - Chicago Audible - In this episode of The Chicago Audible podcast, Nicholas Moreano and Mason West break down the new coaches the Bears have added to their staff. Moreano also shares some of the players that stood out during the first two practices in Mobile, Ala., and the guys discuss some of the big news happening around the NFL.

Stay or go: Predicting the top Bears unrestricted free agents in 2022 - Bears Wire - We’re predicting whether these Bears unrestricted free agents will be back with the team or departing in free agency.

Bears hire Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator - RSN - The Bears got their final coordinator in place on Sunday. The team announced Matt Eberflus has hired Richard Hightower to lead the Bears special teams unit.

Bears hire James Rowe as defensive backs coach - RSN - Rowe marks the fourth coach to follow Matt Eberflus from the Colts.

Bears hire Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator - 670 The Score - The Bears have hired Richard Hightower as their new special teams coordinator, the team announced Sunday morning.

First-time head coaches keep finding the Super Bowl — that’s good news for the Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The last six Super Bowls — counting Sunday’s Bengals-Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — have featured five different first-time head coaches who were in their first three years with their teams.

Bears name Richard Hightower special teams coordinator - Chicago Sun-Times - Hightower spent the last five seasons as the special teams coordinator for the 49ers.

Packers, Vikings lament losing talented offensive coaches to rival Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - As new Bears coach Matt Eberflus builds out his staff for Year 1, he scoops up OC Luke Getsy and QBs coach Andrew Janocko from within the NFC North.

‘He did everything for me’: Pro Bowl players rave about Bears GM Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus - Chicago Sun-Times - Three-time All-Pro Darius Leonard described his time with Eberflus as a game-changer for his career.

Chicago Bears hire Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears have hired Richard Hightower as the special teams coordinator — the last of the three coordinators to be hired by new coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago Bears hire James Rowe as defensive backs coach - Chicago Tribune - New Chicago Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe was the Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks coach last season and was the assistant defensive backs coach for Washington from 2017-19.

Chicago Bears: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts from Senior Bowl - Chicago Tribune - 10 thoughts after watching Senior Bowl practices and talking to folks from throughout the league, plus some leftovers from an eventful week at Halas Hall with the Chicago Bears introducing general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Dolphins working on deal to make Mike McDaniel head coach - ProFootballTalk - The Dolphins have found their new head coach.

The Pro Bowl will continue, as long as it's profitable - ProFootballTalk - The Commissioner won’t continue to complain about it, because the Commissioner realizes that it’s impossible to reconcile promoting player safety and expecting the best players in the game to beat the crap out of each other in a meaningless punctuation mark (sort of) to a season. It’s irreconcilable. Why would or should anyone want to play in this game, if it’s treated like a normal game?

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Unbelievable! - Harbaugh to O’Connell - Daily Norseman - BJ Reidell and Drew Mahowald discuss the strange Jim Harbaugh fiasco and the (expected) hiring of Kevin O’Connell.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Duerrwaechter: Bears Hire Jim Dray as Tight Ends Coach - Windy City Gridiron - The fast riser has only been coaching in the NFL since 2018 as a quality control assistant.

Wiltfong: Bears add Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator - Windy City Gridiron - On Sunday morning the Chicago Bears announced that they have hired Richard Hightower as their new special teams coordinator. Hightower has been coaching in the NFL since 2006, and he was previously...

Schmitz: 2022 7-Round Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Senior Bowl Edition - Windy City Gridiron - After covering the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, how does Robert S. think the Bears’ draft board has shifted?

Infante: 2022 NFL Draft - Senior Bowl winners Bears should target - Windy City Gridiron - With the Senior Bowl over with, let’s take a look at some top performers from the game the Bears should keep an eye on.

Wiltfong's T Formation Conversation: New regime, roster holes, David Montgomery’s value, and more - Windy City Gridiron - On My latest T Formation Conversation podcast I was joined by the host of the Line For Line Podcast, Devon Booker, and he helped me go over all the last news about the Chicago Bears. You may have...

THE RULES

