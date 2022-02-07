Bears add Austin King as assistant offensive line coach

On Monday the Chicago Bears hired Austin King to work as their assistant offensive line coach. King was with the Las Vegas Raiders last season as their tight ends coach, and he worked as their offensive quality control coach in 2020 while mostly working with the offensive line.

His coaching career started in 2012 with Toledo, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus’ alma mater, where he was their offensive quality control assistant for a couple years, again mostly working with the o-line. He then moved on to Syracuse in 2014 with the same offensive quality control assistant title. He spent 2015 through 2019 with Dayton, first as their o-line coach and then as the Flyers’ offensive coordinator for his final three seasons.

King played collegiately at Northwestern and was drafted in the 4th round by the Buccaneers in 2003. He finished his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons from 2004 through 2006.

The only two position coaches Eberflus is yet to hire are running backs and defensive line, although there are sure to be some quality control and/or assistants, and some strength and conditioning coaches added as well.