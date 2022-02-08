The Bear’s Den, February 8, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears add two to coaching staff - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus has hired Jim Dray as the new tight ends coach and Austin King as the assistant offensive line coach.

Chicago Bears raise ticket prices by 6%. Here’s why. - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears season tickets this year will consist of 10 games at Soldier Field – one preseason game and, for the first time in team history, nine regular-season games.

Chicago Bears: 4 questions for Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus - Chicago Tribune - Where do the Chicago Bears go from here? And how quickly can Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus get the franchise back on a winning track? Our team of Bears writers reflects on the search process and the results by exploring four topics.

How Toledo shaped Bears head coach Matt Eberflus: ‘He is the most intense guy on the football field’ – The Athletic - Those who knew Eberflus best from his playing and then coaching days in Toledo describe what shaped the new Bears head coach.

Bears’ Justin Fields leads Lids jersey sales in Wisconsin - RSN - Bears GM Ryan Poles’ plan to take the North and never give it back is underway.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Texans choose Lovie Smith as their next head coach - ProFootballTalk - The Texans have their man: Lovie Smith.

NFL injury data finds punts and kickoffs are disproportionately dangerous - ProFootballTalk - An examination of NFL injury data has found that punts and kickoffs cause more injuries, and more serious injuries, than other plays, and the league said today that it is concerned about that.

2022 Houston Texans Coaching Search: Lovie Smith Gets the Final Rose - Battle Red Blog - Lovie Smith named the head coach of YOUR Houston Texans.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

The Harbaugh Lesson: Few Kingdoms Remain in the NFL - Da Bears Blog - When Jim Harbaugh arrived in Minneapolis, he found something he was not looking for: A job interview. He expected a coronation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears add Austin King as assistant offensive line coach - Windy City Gridiron - On Monday the Chicago Bears hired Austin King to work as their assistant offensive line coach. King was with the Las Vegas Raiders last season as their tight ends coach, and he worked as their...

Leming's 10 Chicago Bears’ Takes following a busy month since the house cleaning - Windy City Gridiron - It’s been four weeks since the Chicago Bears decided to fire both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Despite record-high openings around the league, the team’s plan is taking shape. How have they done so far and what can we expect in the coming months?

Berckes' Super Bowl: Best bets, Props, ThiccSix odds and more! - Windy City Gridiron - Can you best Jeff’s picks for the Big Game here?

