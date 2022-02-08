The Bears’ Justin Fields was the top jersey-seller in Illinois and ... Wisconsin

A top young quarterback will always put butts into seats and help sell team merchandise. By default, they generate excitement and hope with their presence and, in turn, necessitate extra attention directed toward their new team.

The Bears’ 2021 first-round selection, Justin Fields, was no different for Chicago Bears fans in Illinois.

For those that reside in the Land of Lincoln, Justin Fields’ No. 1 Bears jersey was the NFL’s top-seller during the 2021-2022 season, according to hat retailer, Lids. Of course, that’s no surprise. A lot (or most) of the Bears’ fanbase’s hopes for the near future rest on the talented young man’s arm, legs, and poise.

This news gets interesting because Fields-Mania also took hold in another nearby state: Wisconsin.

Heading into Super Bowl week, a look at our top NFL team and player jersey sales for the past season. What surprises you the most? pic.twitter.com/BtKuYmMxlg — Lids (@lids) February 7, 2022

Yes, you’re reading that map correctly.

It wasn’t Aaron Rodgers’ No. 12 (who may or may not have played his last game as a Packer). It wasn’t Davante Adams’ No. 17—by far pro football’s best receiver. No, no, it was the white and navy No. 1 of Fields putting the hearts of the Packer faithful in a vise grip. That this sales figure came amidst a No. 1 seed, 13-4 campaign for Green Bay, and a third-place, 6-11 campaign for the Bears makes the development quite perplexing, to say the least.

But hey, I can’t say I blame Packers fans. Justin Fields is easy to root for and will potentially be one of football’s brightest stars soon. Everyone understandably wants in on this hype train—even those supposed to sports-hate him most. By that same token, the current Packers simply aren’t very likable. I say that as a Bears fan, sure, but Packers fans apparently agree.

Look for Fields to ascend even higher in jersey sales and name recognition as his career continues. Call it a hunch, but this won’t be the last time we see Wisconsin’s secret, undying love of the Bears’ talisman quarterback revealed.