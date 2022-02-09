Bears Hire David Walker as RB Coach, Complete Primary Staffing

That was quick.

Per Chris Emma from 670 the Score the Chicago Bears have hired David Walker for their Runningbacks coaching position. He previously served with the Detroit Lions at the same position from 2016 through 2018. This also wraps up the primary hiring cycle for Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff.

***EDIT: The Chicago Bears have officially confirmed the hiring themselves***

David Walker has spent time coaching between high school, college, and the NFL. In addition, he was a legend at Syracuse, where he finished 4th all-time in rushing yards for the Orangemen. Current Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy worked with David Walker at Pitt in 2010.

His two stints in the NFL were with the Indianapolis Colts and the aforementioned Detroit Lions. Following the 2018 season, he decided to take time and step away from the game. He now returns to coaching with the Chicago Bears.

There were a couple more hires made previously to the coaching staff earlier today as well. Two former assistants from the Green Bay Packers — Tim Zetts and Omar Young — were hired as an Assistant Tight Ends coach and Offensive Quality Control coach, respectively. In all Matt Eberflus has hired 15 assistants to his staff.