The Bear’s Den, March 1, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears bosses head into first combine with money to spend — but few draft picks - Chicago Sun-Times - Because of their trade for quarterback Justin Fields last year, the Bears don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft, which starts April 28.

Chicago Bears: What to know about the NFL combine - Chicago Tribune - New Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus will be among the executives, coaches, agents, media and more than 300 prospects on hand at the NFL scouting combine. Here’s what to know about the event.

NFL free agency rankings for 2022: Chris Godwin, Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller among our top 150 players – The Athletic - A shopping list for every NFL team as they prepare to negotiate deals on March 14 and sign them on March 16.

NFL Combine 2022: 10 players Bears may draft this year - RSN - New Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has several positions to address on the team’s roster.

Here’s a complete guide to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine - RSN - The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

10 offensive linemen the Bears should target in free agency - Bears Wire - The Bears need to protect Justin Fields up front. Luckily, the free agent market is slated to have some big-name offensive linemen.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Wide receivers the Bears should be watching - 670 The Score - Wide receiver is a big need for the Chicago Bears this offseason. Here are 10 wideouts they should keep an eye on at the NFL Scouting Combine.

POLISH SAUSAGE PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME

Changes coming to Scouting Combine, including big fan presence, music during workouts - ProFootballTalk - The Scouting Combine last week averted a boycott, agreeing to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. While not every prospect is working out in Indianapolis — as usual — those who do will have a different combine experience than those before them.

NFL looking at ways to cut down number of injuries on punts - ProFootballTalk - The NFL expressed concern earlier this month about the “disproportionate number of concussions” occurring on kickoffs and punts and that concern is fueling exploration of ways to bring that number down.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: WCG’s 2021 season pick winners - Windy City Gridiron - The smartest (luckiest) among us knew exactly (not at all) what we were doing when it came to the NFL this year.

