Bears sign Joe Thomas

Just six weeks after the Chicago Bears signed Lamar Jackson, then have now added another “name” player in Joe Thomas. But just like Chicago’s Jackson isn’t that Lamar, Chicago’s Thomas isn’t that Joe. This Joe Thomas is a 30-year old, 7 year veteran linebacker that has played for the Green Bay Packers (2015-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20), Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens (2021).

Thomas (6’1, 233 pounds) has started 16 games of the 89 he’s appeared in, but at every stop he’s made he has been a core special teamer. He has plenty of experience as a 4-3 outside linebacker and he joins the recently signed Noah Dawkins as the Bears transition away from the 3-4 defense.

Thomas was originally an undrafted free agent of the Packers in 2014 from South Carolina State and he spent most of that year on their practice squad. He then spent a few weeks on Dallas’ practice squad in 2015 before Green Bay signed him away that year, and he then stayed in the league until the Texans released him a season ago after 5 games. He caught on with Baltimore last fall and played in 2 games for the Ravens.