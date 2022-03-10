2022 NFL Draft: Top 100 big board after Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and free agency is right around the corner.
It’s an exciting time of year, and the last week of news around the world of football is living proof of that. Much will change between now and the 2022 NFL Draft, but with the Combine fresh in our minds and the chaos of free agency not totally underway, now is as good of a time as any to preview this year’s draft class.
I’ve done a handful of big boards this year, and as I prepare to finalize my rankings and complete my entire board for the rest of these draft articles and my upcoming draft guide, I figured I’d share with you all what my board currently looks like.
Since the last big board I released, there have been 11 new players to enter my top 100, with plenty of moving and shaking going on. My rankings reflect which positions I believe the class to be deepest at: wide receiver, cornerback, edge rusher, defensive line and offensive tackle among them. Luckily for the Bears, they have needs at most of those positions this offseason.
Without further ado, here is my current top 100 big board for the 2022 NFL Draft.
2022 NFL Draft Post-Combine Top 100 Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Positional Rank
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Positional Rank
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Michigan
|EDGE1
|2
|Kyle Hamilton
|SAF
|Notre Dame
|SAF1
|3
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|EDGE2
|4
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Alabama
|OT1
|5
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|NC State
|OT2
|6
|Ahmad Gardner
|CB
|Cincinnati
|CB1
|7
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|CB2
|8
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|Purdue
|EDGE3
|9
|Travon Walker
|DL
|Georgia
|DL1
|10
|Tyler Linderbaum
|OC
|Iowa
|OC1
|11
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Mississippi State
|OT3
|12
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Clemson
|CB3
|13
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|LB1
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|WR1
|15
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ohio State
|WR2
|16
|Kenyon Green
|OG
|Texas A&M
|OG1
|17
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|EDGE4
|18
|Jordan Davis
|DL
|Georgia
|DL2
|19
|Jermaine Johnson
|EDGE
|Florida State
|EDGE5
|20
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|LB2
|21
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|WR3
|22
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Boston College
|OG2
|23
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|QB1
|24
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|QB2
|25
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|WR4
|26
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Georgia
|DL3
|27
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|WR5
|28
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Florida
|CB4
|29
|DeMarvin Leal
|DL
|Texas A&M
|DL4
|30
|Jaquan Brisker
|SAF
|Penn State
|SAF2
|31
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|RB1
|32
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|OT4
|33
|Tyler Smith
|OG
|Tulsa
|OG3
|34
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|LB3
|35
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|CB5
|36
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|CB6
|37
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|WR6
|38
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|OT5
|39
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|WR7
|40
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Houston
|DL5
|41
|Daxton Hill
|SAF
|Michigan
|SAF3
|42
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|QB3
|43
|Lewis Cine
|SAF
|Georgia
|SAF4
|44
|Perrion Winfrey
|DL
|Oklahoma
|DL6
|45
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|WR8
|46
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Ole Miss
|QB4
|47
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|RB2
|48
|Cameron Thomas
|DL
|San Diego State
|DL7
|49
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Ohio State
|OT6
|50
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|UCLA
|OT7
|51
|Kerby Joseph
|SAF
|Illinois
|SAF5
|52
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Michigan State
|RB3
|53
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|EDGE6
|54
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|WR9
|55
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Penn State
|WR10
|56
|Darian Kinnard
|OG
|Kentucky
|OG4
|57
|John Metchie III
|WR
|Alabama
|WR11
|58
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|TE1
|59
|Travis Jones
|DL
|UConn
|DL8
|60
|Drake Jackson
|EDGE
|USC
|EDGE7
|61
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|OT8
|62
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|LB4
|63
|Derion Kendrick
|CB
|Georgia
|CB7
|64
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|WR12
|65
|Nik Bonitto
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|EDGE8
|66
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|LB5
|67
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Cincinnati
|WR13
|68
|Jalen Pitre
|SAF
|Baylor
|SAF6
|69
|Chad Muma
|LB
|Wyoming
|LB6
|70
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|QB5
|71
|Damone Clark
|LB
|LSU
|LB7
|72
|Bryan Cook
|SAF
|Cincinnati
|SAF7
|73
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Nevada
|WR14
|74
|Isaiah Thomas
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|EDGE9
|75
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|LB8
|76
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|QB6
|77
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|UTSA
|CB8
|78
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Montana State
|LB9
|79
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Washington
|CB9
|80
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|WR15
|81
|Josh Jobe
|CB
|Alabama
|CB10
|82
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|TE2
|83
|Jalen Wydermyer
|TE
|Texas A&M
|TE3
|84
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Houston
|CB11
|85
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|WR16
|86
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Washington State
|OT9
|87
|Kingsley Enagbare
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|EDGE10
|88
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|CB12
|89
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|WR17
|90
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Missouri
|CB13
|91
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Nevada
|TE4
|92
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CB
|Mississippi State
|CB14
|93
|Verone McKinley III
|SAF
|Oregon
|SAF8
|94
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Missouri
|RB4
|95
|Mario Goodrich
|CB
|Clemson
|CB15
|96
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Virginia
|TE5
|97
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|RB5
|98
|Phidarian Mathis
|DL
|Alabama
|DL9
|99
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|WR18
|100
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|South Dakota State
|RB6
Loading comments...