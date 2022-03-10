 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: Top 100 big board after Combine

With the 2022 NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, what does WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst’s big board currently look like?

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan v Iowa Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and free agency is right around the corner.

It’s an exciting time of year, and the last week of news around the world of football is living proof of that. Much will change between now and the 2022 NFL Draft, but with the Combine fresh in our minds and the chaos of free agency not totally underway, now is as good of a time as any to preview this year’s draft class.

I’ve done a handful of big boards this year, and as I prepare to finalize my rankings and complete my entire board for the rest of these draft articles and my upcoming draft guide, I figured I’d share with you all what my board currently looks like.

Since the last big board I released, there have been 11 new players to enter my top 100, with plenty of moving and shaking going on. My rankings reflect which positions I believe the class to be deepest at: wide receiver, cornerback, edge rusher, defensive line and offensive tackle among them. Luckily for the Bears, they have needs at most of those positions this offseason.

Without further ado, here is my current top 100 big board for the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft Post-Combine Top 100 Big Board

Rank Player Position School Positional Rank
1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan EDGE1
2 Kyle Hamilton SAF Notre Dame SAF1
3 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon EDGE2
4 Evan Neal OT Alabama OT1
5 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State OT2
6 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati CB1
7 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU CB2
8 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue EDGE3
9 Travon Walker DL Georgia DL1
10 Tyler Linderbaum OC Iowa OC1
11 Charles Cross OT Mississippi State OT3
12 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson CB3
13 Devin Lloyd LB Utah LB1
14 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State WR1
15 Chris Olave WR Ohio State WR2
16 Kenyon Green OG Texas A&M OG1
17 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan EDGE4
18 Jordan Davis DL Georgia DL2
19 Jermaine Johnson EDGE Florida State EDGE5
20 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia LB2
21 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas WR3
22 Zion Johnson OG Boston College OG2
23 Malik Willis QB Liberty QB1
24 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh QB2
25 Jameson Williams WR Alabama WR4
26 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia DL3
27 Drake London WR USC WR5
28 Kaiir Elam CB Florida CB4
29 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M DL4
30 Jaquan Brisker SAF Penn State SAF2
31 Breece Hall RB Iowa State RB1
32 Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa OT4
33 Tyler Smith OG Tulsa OG3
34 Christian Harris LB Alabama LB3
35 Trent McDuffie CB Washington CB5
36 Roger McCreary CB Auburn CB6
37 George Pickens WR Georgia WR6
38 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan OT5
39 David Bell WR Purdue WR7
40 Logan Hall DL Houston DL5
41 Daxton Hill SAF Michigan SAF3
42 Carson Strong QB Nevada QB3
43 Lewis Cine SAF Georgia SAF4
44 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma DL6
45 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan WR8
46 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss QB4
47 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M RB2
48 Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State DL7
49 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State OT6
50 Sean Rhyan OT UCLA OT7
51 Kerby Joseph SAF Illinois SAF5
52 Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State RB3
53 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota EDGE6
54 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State WR9
55 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State WR10
56 Darian Kinnard OG Kentucky OG4
57 John Metchie III WR Alabama WR11
58 Trey McBride TE Colorado State TE1
59 Travis Jones DL UConn DL8
60 Drake Jackson EDGE USC EDGE7
61 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota OT8
62 Brandon Smith LB Penn State LB4
63 Derion Kendrick CB Georgia CB7
64 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis WR12
65 Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma EDGE8
66 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin LB5
67 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati WR13
68 Jalen Pitre SAF Baylor SAF6
69 Chad Muma LB Wyoming LB6
70 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati QB5
71 Damone Clark LB LSU LB7
72 Bryan Cook SAF Cincinnati SAF7
73 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada WR14
74 Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma EDGE9
75 Quay Walker LB Georgia LB8
76 Sam Howell QB North Carolina QB6
77 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA CB8
78 Troy Andersen LB Montana State LB9
79 Kyler Gordon CB Washington CB9
80 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama WR15
81 Josh Jobe CB Alabama CB10
82 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina TE2
83 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M TE3
84 Marcus Jones CB Houston CB11
85 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State WR16
86 Abraham Lucas OT Washington State OT9
87 Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina EDGE10
88 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati CB12
89 Justyn Ross WR Clemson WR17
90 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri CB13
91 Cole Turner TE Nevada TE4
92 Martin Emerson Jr. CB Mississippi State CB14
93 Verone McKinley III SAF Oregon SAF8
94 Tyler Badie RB Missouri RB4
95 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson CB15
96 Jelani Woods TE Virginia TE5
97 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame RB5
98 Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama DL9
99 Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky WR18
100 Pierre Strong Jr. RB South Dakota State RB6

