The Bear’s Den, March 10, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears Q&A: When will playoffs be realistic? - Chicago Tribune - With free agency now just one week away, how do the Chicago Bears plan to address holes at offensive line, defensive tackle and wide receiver?

What’s the deal with CHGO Sports? Is it the next Athletic or Sports Podcastio?: Dollars and sense – The Athletic - Chicago is ALLCITY Network’s third market, coming after Denver and Phoenix. Podcasting/video for hard-core fans is the priority.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Are the Chicago Bears Better Off With Justin Fields than Russell Wilson? - CHGO - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys debate if the Chicago Bears are better off with Justin Fields instead of Russell Wilson.

Why Bears are better off without Russell Wilson trade in 2021 - RSN - Ryan Pace made a serious push to trade for the Seahawks quarterback last offseason, but the deal never came together, and the team ended up drafting Justin Fields.

Why Tyler Lockett trade to Chicago Bears doesn’t make much sense - RSN - The Seahawks are rebuilding after trading Russell Wilson and cutting Bobby Wagner, but Bears GM Ryan Poles likely won’t get in on the fire sale.

Revere Rivera at Your Own Risk: NFL Team Executives are Mostly Lost - Da Bears Blog - I like Ron Rivera. But.

Report: Jay Cutler interested in NFL analyst job - 670 The Score - Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is reportedly interested in returning to football — this time in the announcer’s booth.

Biggs explains how Bears can address ‘dire’ WR need - 670 The Score - The Bears need to be wary as they pursue wide receivers in free agency, Brad Biggs of the Tribune told the Mully & Haugh Show on Wednesday.

Report: Jay Cutler interested in NFL analyst job - 670 The Score - Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is reportedly interested in returning to football — this time in the announcer’s booth.

Biggs explains how Bears can address ‘dire’ WR need - 670 The Score - The Bears need to be wary as they pursue wide receivers in free agency, Brad Biggs of the Tribune told the Mully & Haugh Show on Wednesday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger - Two trades mark Round 1 in Lance Zierlein’s first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Steelers moving up to select the second quarterback off the board. Check out his forecast for picks 1-32.

Colts trading Carson Wentz to Commanders - ProFootballTalk - Carson Wentz is on the move again.

Report: Colts are expected to be in mix for Jimmy Garoppolo - ProFootballTalk - Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts are expected to be in the running to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers.

Eight franchise tags handed out this year - ProFootballTalk - Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson each received the tag for the second straight season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers; who was the Broncos' Plan A? - ProFootballTalk - There’s a very real narrative that Wilson wasn’t Plan B for Denver, that he was Plan A. That would make the two-time MVP Plan B.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Recently released linebackers good news for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears will be transitioning to a 4-3 defensive base from the 3-4 they’ve had the last seven seasons, and the main position impacted by the change will be at linebacker. The previous...

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.