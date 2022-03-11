Mack Traded; Free Agency Preview with Adam Rank!

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is about to enter his first free agency period with the club and the direction he decides to go next week will give us tremendous insight as to what his plans are for the team.

We got our first glimpse of that with the mega news on Thursday that Khalil Mack has been traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2nd round pick and a future 6th round pick.

We discuss the upcoming free agency period with NFL Network’s Adam Rank and discuss what wide receivers and offensive linemen the Bears should target, and what the team should do with their own free agents like Allen Robinson and James Daniels.

It’s a great conversation with Adam, but please note, his interview was recorded prior to the Mack news, so if you want Mack reaction, you’ll find that approximately at the 45 minute mark. Check out the podcast below!