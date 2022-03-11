The Bear’s Den, March 11, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

REPORT: Khalil Mack is Being Traded to the Chargers (UPDATES) - Bleacher Nation - Khalil Mack was a stud during his time with the Bears, but he will soon be taking his talents to the Chargers.

How Bears trading Khalil Mack impacts salary cap in 2022 and beyond - Bears Wire - Trading Khalil Mack is a move for the future. Here's how it impacts the Bears' salary cap in 2022 and, most importantly, beyond.

Bears have two 2nd-round picks in 2022 NFL draft after Mack trade - Bears Wire - The Bears acquired a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick in the Khalil Mack trade. Here are Chicago's draft picks in 2022:

How the Bears pass rush looks following Khalil Mack trade - Bears Wire - What does the Bears pass rush look like following the Khalil Mack trade? Trevis Gipson serves to benefit the most.

Zeglinski: The Chicago Bears’ Ryan Poles era officially begins with the trade of Khalil Mack - Windy City Gridiron - Poles isn’t messing around. Time will tell whether his plan comes to fruition.

Ryan Poles might just be the ruthless GM the Bears need - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles sent waves through the NFL by trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack on Thursday. It was a move that means a whole lot more than you may think.

Emma: Bears’ trade of Khalil Mack signals start of rebuild - 670 The Score - Since being hired in late January, new Bears general manager Ryan Poles has thoroughly analyzed the roster he inherited. What he saw was a roster that was commensurate with the team’s 6-11 record last season.

Bears finalizing trade to send Khalil Mack to Chargers - 670 The Score - New Bears general manager Ryan Poles is on the verge of making the first blockbuster move of his Chicago tenure. The Bears are finalizing a deal to send six-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chicago Bears podcast: After trading Khalil Mack, what’s next? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will send the linebacker to the Los Angeles Chargers. What now?

Fix needed for Soldier Field bonds; taxpayers can’t be on hook when hotel tax revenue falls short, Lightfoot says - Chicago Sun-Times - “We’ve got to make sure that we’re diversifying our ability to respond to any kind of economic downturn and not constantly putting ourselves in harm’s way because we tied vital services to a single source of revenue,” the mayor told the Sun-Times editorial board.

Bears agree to trade Khalil Mack to Chargers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have an agreement in place to trade star outside linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chargers for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023, per NFL Network.

Chicago Bears trade Khalil Mack to LA Chargers - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears went all-in when they traded for Khalil Mack in 2018. But now they are trading Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Grading the trade: Chargers land Khalil Mack from Bears for second- and sixth-round NFL Draft picks – The Athletic - Here’s why the trade between the Bears and Chargers makes really good sense for both franchises.

Report: Bears set to trade Khalil Mack to Chargers - RSN - New Bears GM Ryan Poles has made his first blockbuster move at Halas Hall.

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers - The Athletic - The Bears are working on a trade that will send pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers, The Athletic confirmed. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to...

What Khalil Mack trade means for Bears defensive line - RSN - Matt Eberflus will now lean on Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Mario Edwards and maybe some free agent or rookie additions.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Which teams are realistic options for Deshaun Watson? - ProFootballTalk

- On Friday, much will potentially be learned about the criminal cases pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Quite possibly, the door finally will swing open for a trade.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Chargers News: How does Khalil Mack fit on the Chargers? - Bolts From The Blue - Well. He’ll fit in well.

Lions tell Trey Flowers he’ll be released at start of league year - ProFootballTalk - Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Flowers has been informed that he will be released when the new league year starts on March 16.

Khalil Mack traded: Chargers get Bears pass rusher - Bolts From The Blue - WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

Chargers News: How the Khalil Mack trade affects the Bolts’ offseason - Bolts From The Blue - Did the Chargers hamstring the rest of their offseason by acquiring Mack?

The internet reacts to the Los Angeles Chargers Khalil Mack trade news - Bolts From The Blue - Tom Telesco broke the twitters

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Bears to trade All-Pro LB Khalil Mack to Chargers for draft picks - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have dealt their star pass-rusher for additional draft compensation.

Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft: Top 100 big board after Combine - Windy City Gridiron - With the 2022 NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, what does WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst’s big board currently look like?

THE RULES

