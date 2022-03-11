6 wide receivers the Bears could target in free agency

Earlier today we ran through several possible cornerbacks we’d like to see the Chicago Bears sign in free agency, and in part 2 of this roundtable we’re going across the line of scrimmage to the wide outs. Recent comments from GM Ryan Poles points to him wanting to improve the weapons that his young quarterback has, so perhaps he’ll look to spend a decent chunk of change on a receiver.

I asked the WCG staffers to give me an answer to this question and we had quite a bit of crossover on this one.

Who is the wide receiver you want the Bears to sign in free agency?

Ken Mitchell - D.J. Chark. He’s what the Bears don’t have, he’s big, strong and fast with good ball skills. Is he the answer for a true #1? No, but he’s somebody that will do until that #1 arrives via the draft.

Aaron Leming - Ideally, Amari Cooper gets released and the Bears could afford him. The reality is, that is unlikely to be the case due to their tighter cap situation. So, with that in mind, someone like D.J. Chark feels like a good fit. Yes, he may end up costing $12-$13 million annually but he’s a good fit. If they want to go cheaper, someone like Russell Gage could make a lot of sense. At worst, he’s a top-end No. 3 and in a best case, he’s a producing No. 2.

Rahul Ramachandran - Without a doubt, D.J. Chark. This receiver draft class is very strong, so I’d expect a true #1 receiver to come from that avenue. At that point, the only remaining void would be a big jump ball-type receiver (much like Allen Robinson over the past few seasons). Chark can fill that void, hopefully for great market value as well.

Sam Householder - Want? Allen Robinson, but I know that ship has sailed and is dead and gone. Fine. So then I’ll take D.J. Chark please. I think he could have good value and fill the need the Bears have while still leaving the door open for them to make a bigger improvement through the draft.

Robert Zeglinski - Allen Robinson? Can I still say Allen Robinson? It feels like this relationship is over and all the tension aside, a clean break for both the Bears and Robinson is probably ideal. But man, I’d be lying if I didn’t like the idea of letting, what I believe to be, a No. 1 playmaker like him walk away. The end of the Nagy-Pace era was a lot to digest. I give him a pass. Let he, Darnell Mooney, and Justin Fields tear up the league for the next half decade. Oh what the hell, yeah, it’s over.

Bill Zimmerman - I think this free agent group is going to be wildly overpaid and I don’t want to be a part of it. I think there’s actually a much higher chance that Allen Robinson returns then what we all assumed in December. I think A-Rob loves Chicago and I think he could stick around if he likes what Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus (and Luke Getsy) have to tell him. I like someone like Auden Tate as a low cost WR3.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - I’m starting to come around on an A-Rob return. Last year was a strange situation with how the Bears and Nagy used him, but he’s 28-years old with 100 reception talent, and seeing him in Luke Getsy’s offense intrigues me. Speaking of Getsy’s offense, how about restricted free agent Allen Lazard? If the Packers don’t tender him at the 1st or 2nd round level, I’ve love to see the Bears sign him to an offer sheet and force Green Bay to match.

Now it’s your turn, who is a receiver you'd like to see the Bears sign?