Bears release RB Tarik Cohen with injury designation

The Bears will be releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season and has yet to play a down since the injury, with Schefter reporting Cohen is still unable to pass a physical. The old Bears regime remained pretty quiet with updates surrounding the running back’s health, but after a certain point, it became clear that he was in no shape to return to the field.

Prior to his injury, Cohen was one of the most dynamic players on the Bears’ roster. In 51 games in his four seasons played, he totaled 4,285 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns. He was one of the best receiving backs in the NFL, putting up two seasons with over 70 receptions and serving as a versatile weapon who could line up out of the backfield or in the slot. He was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler as a return specialist in 2018.

As a result of the move, the Bears will be freeing up $2.25 million in cap space. With David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on the roster and a barrage of needs elsewhere, it became clear Cohen’s contract would be a cap casualty under a new regime.

General manager Ryan Poles continues to clean house, having just traded All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers on Thursday. Other cost-cutting moves seem inevitable as the new regime looks to retool Chicago’s roster.