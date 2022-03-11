Bears add running back Darrynton Evans

On Thursday the Chicago Bears were awarded running back Darrynton Evans (5’11, 200 pounds) after claiming him off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. Evans was originally a third-round pick in the 2020 draft from Appalachian State, but injuries have defined his career thus far.

He only played in 5 games as a rookie due to a hamstring injury, and he racked up 14 rushes for 54 yards, 2 receptions for 27 yards, and 9 kick returns for 206 yards while appearing in just 33 offensive snaps and 34 more on special teams.

A season ago he only played in 1 game due to a couple knee injuries, and in that game he returned a kick for 17 yards, he tallied 7 yards on 2 rushing attempts and 11 yards on 2 catches.

If he can stay healthy, and if he can get back to his 4.41 forty form from the combine, he has plenty of experience as a kick returner to compete for a reserve running back spot on the roster.