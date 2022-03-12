Besides the obvious needs, who else should the Bears target in free agency

The three obvious need positions for the Chicago Bears is cornerback, wide receiver, and offensive line, but it’s not like the Bears don’t have other holes on the roster to fill in free agency. There are several dots being connected to players on the former teams of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, and many of those make sense and will upgrade the Bears

We already touched on CB, WR, and OL in the first three parts of this roundtable. so for the finale of this topic I asked the WCG crew to answer this question.

Besides those 3 positions, who is another free agent you want the Bears to sign?

Sam Householder - I wouldn’t mind the Bears checking out Jabrill Peppers. His career hasn’t gone like it was expected, but he’s still under 30 and would be a nice next “fill in the spot next to Eddie Jackson” for the 2022 season.

Rahul Ramachandran - Outside of those positions, I’d say safety is the next-biggest priority, and I’d love to see Jabrill Peppers fill that void. He’s got the versatility to play either free safety or strong safety, and he is as hard-hitting as they come. Just like the offensive line, the defense needs an attitude reset, and Peppers would bring just that.

Robert Zeglinski - I think a savvy underrated (somehow) move would be signing either of Bobby Wagner (as a Mike) or A.J. Klein (as a Sam) to bolster the Bears linebacking corps. Chicago doesn’t need another star. They need someone capable, in either role opposite Smith’s Will, who can stay on the field for more than two downs. Wagner and Klein are capable of such a task. I don’t imagine either would break the bank much either.

Ken Mitchell - Bring back Deondre Houston-Carson. DHC has played well in Chicago, and for a very reasonable price can fill a lot of special teams and backup roles on the Bears.

Bill Zimmerman - Whatever else the Bears do, the focus needs to be on offense, and I would expect it to be along the offensive line. If they looked at another offensive position, I wouldn’t be upset if they gave Robert Tonyan a shot and beefed up the tight end room. I don’t see Cole Kmet as a difference maker, decent? Sure, but not a difference maker. I’m all for giving Justin Fields as many targets as possible.

Aaron Leming - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is one name I’ve got my eye on right now. Because of the switch to a 4-3 front, they need more reliable linebackers. Walker Jr. did well in Indianapolis under now head coach Matt Eberflus and would be a welcomed addition as the team’s MIKE. Obviously, price will be a factor but if he can be had for under $5 million per year, that’s a quality piece with a lot of scheme familiarity.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - Minnesota safety Xavier Woods is just 26-years old, and he’s started 65 games in his five year career that started in 2017 in Dallas. His rookie season he probably crossed paths with Matt Eberflus, who coached the Cowboys’ linebackers at the time. Woods is due a raise after 108 tackles and 3 interceptions, but he also plays a position that has a lot of top players on the market. Pro Football Focus is projecting a two year contract worth $10.5 million, and $6.25 million total guaranteed, and Spotrac has his market at a 4 years and $17,215,932.

