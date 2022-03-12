The Bear’s Den, March 12, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Christian and Liz Jones create Lymari Media to tell stories of African history - WGN - Christian Jones, who has been a linebacker for the Chicago Bears for five of his eight NFL seasons, has joined with his wife, Liz, to start Lymari Media, which is an effort to share untold stories of African history through unique content.

Mack Traded, McCaskey Turmoil, More Media - DaBearsBlog - These will be a bunch of random thoughts about a host of things happening around the Chicago Bears. Jack’s note: there’s a note here about Virginia McCaskey and you should follow the link.

Report: Bears cut Tarik Cohen with injury designation - NBC Sports Chicago - New Bears GM Ryan Poles continues to restructure the roster, one day after agreeing to trade Khalil Mack to the Chargers.

Tarik Cohen jokes on Twitter after Bears cut him - NBC Sports Chicago - New Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly cut Eddie Goldman and traded Khalil Mack in addition to releasing Tarik Cohen.

Bears cut Eddie Goldman as Ryan Poles reshapes roster - NBC Sports Chicago - The move came hours after reports that the team released Tarik Cohen, and one day after Khalil Mack trade news.

Danny Trevathan, Tarik Cohen reported as next Chicago Bears to go - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Veteran Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan will follow Khalil Mack as the next defensive player to be shown the door at Halas Hall, while running back Tarik Cohen will also be cut according to reports by the Chicago Tribune and ESPN.

The Morning After…the Bears traded Khalil Mack - USA Today Chicago Bears - Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their immediate reactions to Khalil Mack being traded and what it means for the team moving forward.

Thank You, Khalil Mack - On Tap Sports Net - With Khalil Mack leaving the Chicago Bears after four seasons, I think it is fitting to give him a proper goodbye.

Bears Expected To Release Danny Trevathan - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears are expected to release Danny Trevathan. The veteran linebacker spent six years in the Windy City.

Bears Replace Tarik Cohen, Claim RB Darrynton Evans - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears have found a replacement for Tarik Cohen, claiming running back Darrynton Evans off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Chicago Bears sign former Titans third-round pick - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Running back Darrynton Evans had an injury plagued two seasons with Tennessee after being drafted in the third round and was waived this week, and the Bears have been awarded the former Appalachian State back after putting in a claim.

Full 7-round Bears mock draft 3.0: Post-Khalil Mack trade - USA Today Chicago Bears - Following the Khalil Mack trade, here’s our updated seven-round Bears mock draft.

Finding bargain edge rushers for Chicago Bears - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The edge rusher market suddenly becomes more interesting to the Chicago Bears after the trade for Khalil Mack and here’s who could be there at a bargain rate for a team that can afford second- and third-phase free agents.

Mayer: Bears claim RB Evans off waivers - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday claimed running back/kick returner Darrynton Evans off waivers from the Titans. Selected by Tennessee in the third round of the 2020 draft, he appeared in six games the past two seasons, all as a reserve.

Chalk Talk: When can teams talk to free agents? - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses when NFL teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents, how the fastest prospects at the Combine have fared in the NFL and Bears Pro Bowl return specialists.

Chicago Bears Mock Draft: The Khalil Mack Trade Edition - CHGO Bears - How does trading Khalil Mack impact the Chicago Bears’ draft plans?

Remembering Tarik Cohen’s top plays as a Chicago Bear - CHGO Bears - The Chicago Bears are moving on from running back Tarik Cohen. Here are some of his top plays throughout the years.

The Khalil Mack era will forever be unfinished business for the Bears - CHGO Bears - A poor offense and a list of injuries limited the edge rusher’s true impact in Chicago

Of the 53 players the Bears had on their active roster heading into the kickoff game of the NFL's 100th season -- just two-and-a-half years ago -- here are the players under contract for 2022 ...



Roquan Smith

Cody Whitehair

Eddie Jackson

Danny Trevathan (for now) — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 11, 2022

POLISH SAUSAGE

With Deshaun Watson facing no charges in Texas, an NFL trade looms - Sports Illustrated - Teams were hesitant to inquire about the Texans quarterback because of a lack of legal clarity, but Friday’s ruling will likely open the door to offers.

Joe Buck expected to leave Fox Sports for huge ESPN deal - NY Post - Buck, 52, has called the World Series for nearly a quarter century and was Fox’s play-by-player on six Super Bowls.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Banter: Adam Rank discusses free agency and Allen Robinson, plus Khalil Mack traded - Windy City Gridiron - Adam Rank joins the Bears Banter Podcast to break down Chicago’s potential upcoming offseason moves!

Roundtable: 7 cornerbacks the Bears could target in free agency - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have three obvious need positions they’ll need to address in free agency, cornerback, wide receiver, and offensive line, but if we’re being real, this roster could use some help...

Infante: Bears release RB Tarik Cohen with injury designation - Windy City Gridiron - The former Pro Bowler hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

Infante: Bears release DT Eddie Goldman - Windy City Gridiron - The stalwart at nose tackle will be suiting up for a new team in 2022.

Wiltfong Jr: Bears add running back Darrynton Evans - Windy City Gridiron - On Thursday the Chicago Bears were awarded running back Darrynton Evans (5’11, 200 pounds) after claiming him off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. Evans was originally a third-round pick in the...

Roundtable: 6 wide receivers the Bears could target in free agency - Windy City Gridiron - Earlier today we ran through several possible cornerbacks we’d like to see the Chicago Bears sign in free agency, and in part 2 of this roundtable we’re going across the line of scrimmage to the...

THE RULES

