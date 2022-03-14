Chicago Bears Free Agency news and rumor tracker for Monday, March 14

The official start to the 2022 season is just two days away, but that won’t stop the news and rumors from flowing at 11:00 a.m. (CT), because that’s when the early negotiating period for free agency will get started. The Chicago Bears will only have around $35 million to play with after the Khalil Mack trade and recent cuts, so they probably won't be major players in the free agency pool.

However, I would expect general manager Ryan Poles to aggressively address a couple need positions, but for the most part he’ll be biding his time and letting the market come to him.

We’ll be updating this tracker as the rumors and reports start trickling in.

Brian Allen as an option for the Bears is being talked about by the Trib’s Brad Biggs.

There’s a lot of smoke around Allen Robinson heading to the Jaguars.

If you guys see any interesting rumor or report be sure you bring it up in the comment section.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The deadline for teams to exclusively negotiate and re-sign their own free agents is today at 11:00 a.m. CT, so once that passes here are all the Chicago players that will now be able to legally negotiate with other teams.

Chicago Bears 2021 Free Agents

Allen Robinson, WR

Jakeem Grant, WR

Marquise Goodwin, WR

Damiere Byrd, WR

Andy Dalton, QB

Damien Williams, RB

Jimmy Graham, TE

Jesse James, TE

Germain Ifedi, RT

Jason Peters, LT

James Daniels, RG

Elijah Wilkinson, OL

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S

Deon Bush, S

Tashaun Gipson, S

Marqui Christian, DB

Artie Burns, CB

Bruce Irvin, EDGE

Cassius Marsh, EDGE

Alec Ogletree, LB

Christian Jones, LB

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB

Akiem Hicks, DL

Bilal Nichols, DL

Margus Hunt, DL

Pat O’Donnell, P

Patrick Scales, LS

Xavier Crawford, CB (RFA)

Teez Tabor, DB (RFA)

Alex Bars, OL (RFA)

Ryan Nall, RB (RFA)

J.P. Holtz, TE (RFA)

The Bears re-signed all three of their exclusive rights free agents; tight end Jesper Horsted, center Sam Mustipher, and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons. (link)