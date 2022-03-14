The Bear’s Den, March 14, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears free agent primer: Analyzing their needs, money and more - Chicago Sun-Times - Starting at 11 a.m. Monday, the Bears’ new general manager — and the other 31 around the league — will be allowed to negotiate with agents of soon-to-be free agents. They can agree to deals and then, when the league year starts Wednesday at 3 p.m., sign them.

2022 NFL free agency: 1 pending FA from each team Bears could target - Bears Wire - Free agency is just around the corner. We’re taking a look at one one pending free agent from each NFL team that should interest the Bears.

The Bears Have Reportedly Been Showing Interest in Cardinals WR Christian Kirk “For Weeks” - Bleacher Nation - Christian Kirk, a second-round pick in 2018, is a receiver with experience as a return specialist. And could be a Bears free agent target.

Free Agent Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is Reportedly on the Bears’ Radar - Bleacher Nation - JuJu Smith-Schuster will have no shortage of suitors. And the Bears could be one of them as free agency begins.

Welcome to free agency week - ProFootballTalk - As the offseason goes, the busiest week is upon us.

Bruce Arians apparently has had his eye on Baker Mayfield for a while - ProFootballTalk - If you’re surprised by the news that the Buccaneers have evaluated Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, don’t be.

Tom Brady announces that he’s returning for a 23rd NFL season - in Tampa Bay - ProFootballTalk - Jason Licht left a light on for Tom Brady. Licht ultimately didn’t waste much electricity.

Report: “Multiple teams” have inquired about Danielle Hunter - Daily Norseman - Teams are sniffing around for a trade

Minnesota Vikings sign Kirk Cousins to 1-year contract extension - Daily Norseman - According to Adam Schefter, the extension will lower Cousins’ cap figure for this season to $31.25 million, saving the Vikings nearly $14 million in cap space. They needed to clear $15 million before the start of the new league year, so they’re almost there.

Wiltfong: What’s the early free agency buzz around the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - The league may have set the early negotiating period for free agency from March 14 at 11:00 a.m. to March 16 at 3:00 p.m. (CT) but agents, teams, and players have been talking on the down-low for...

Ramachandran: Laying To Rest The 2018 Bears - Windy City Gridiron

With Mack traded and Cohen and Goldman cut, it is time to lay to rest the 2018 Chicago Bears era.

Besides the obvious needs, who else should the Bears target in free agency - Windy City Gridiron - The three obvious need positions for the Chicago Bears is cornerback, wide receiver, and offensive line, but it’s not like the Bears don’t have other holes on the roster to fill in free agency....

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2022 Free Agency Primer and Open Thread - Windy City Gridiron - We’re going live at 2:00 p.m. CT to talk some Bears!

5 offensive linemen the Bears could target in free agency - Windy City Gridiron - We’ve already gone over several cornerbacks and wide receivers we’d like to see the Chicago Bears go after when NFL free agency gets ramped up on Monday, but today’s topic is all about the...

