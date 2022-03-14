Report: Bears to sign Larry Ogunjobi

On a busy first day of legal negotiations, general manager Ryan Poles has made his first strike. The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, reports NFL Network’s, Ian Rapoport. The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reports that Ogunjobi’s contract is for three years, $40.5 million, with $26.35 million guaranteed.

Ogunjobi was a key piece for Cincinnati’s AFC championship-winning squad last year. The 27-year-old enjoyed a 2021 campaign with 16 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on an underrated defense. He now enters the next phase of his career where Chicago, and the defensive-minded Matt Eberflus, will undoubtedly hope for similar production in the coming years.

The addition of Ogunjobi makes clear what Poles’ directive is with the Bears; on both sides of the ball. As usual, it all starts up front: Chicago wants to bolster its trenches. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more underrated player with quality upside than Ogunjobi.