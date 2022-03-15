Chicago Bears Free Agency news and rumor tracker for Tuesday, March 15

Depending on your point of view, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles either kicked things off by showing some restraint in free agency, or he was outmaneuvered by the entire field. There was only one reported signing, 27-year old defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, which was for three years, $40.5 million, and $26.35 million guaranteed. Sure it’s big money for a defensive tackle, but the three technique DT is a key cog in the Bears new scheme.

The Bears didn’t sign any centers, or wide receivers, or tackles, or anyone on offense to help out quarterback Justin Fields, but it’s just one day.

I’d be willing to bet that the Bears sign some new offensive linemen and wide outs at some point, and there’ll likely be some defensive backs and linebackers added too.

We’ll be updating this tracker as the rumors and reports start trickling in for day 2.

Wide out D.J. Chark to the Lions for about $12 million.

Brand New Bears

Larry Ogunjobi, DT (link)

These players were added prior to the free agency “frenzy”

Noah Dawkins, LB

Joe Thomas, LB

Ryan Winslow, P

Beau Brinkley, LS

Darrynton Evans, RB - Awarded to the Bears on waivers

Former Bears

Alex Bars, OL - He will not be tendered an offer as a RFA and will become a free agent. (link)

Bears 2021 Free Agents

Allen Robinson, WR

Jakeem Grant, WR

Marquise Goodwin, WR

Damiere Byrd, WR

Andy Dalton, QB

Damien Williams, RB

Jimmy Graham, TE

Jesse James, TE

Germain Ifedi, RT

Jason Peters, LT

James Daniels, RG

Elijah Wilkinson, OL

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S

Deon Bush, S

Tashaun Gipson, S

Marqui Christian, DB

Artie Burns, CB

Bruce Irvin, EDGE

Cassius Marsh, EDGE

Alec Ogletree, LB

Christian Jones, LB

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB

Akiem Hicks, DL

Bilal Nichols, DL

Margus Hunt, DL

Pat O’Donnell, P

Patrick Scales, LS

Xavier Crawford, CB (RFA)

Teez Tabor, DB (RFA)

Ryan Nall, RB (RFA)

J.P. Holtz, TE (RFA)

The Bears re-signed all three of their exclusive rights free agents; tight end Jesper Horsted, center Sam Mustipher, and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons. (link)