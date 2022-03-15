The Bear’s Den, March 15, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears expected to sign DT Larry Ogunjobi, here’s why he’s a good fit – Shaw Local - The Bears are reportedly signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal. He should fill a crucial role in head coach Matt Eberflus' defense.

Chicago Bears Hire Trey Koziol As Co-Director Of Player Personnel - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears hired Trey Koziol as co-director of player personnel. He previously was the director of college scouting for the Chiefs.

Bears sign DT Larry Ogunjobi from Bengals for 3 years, $40.5 million - Chicago Sun-Times - The move almost certainly ends any thought of Akiem Hicks returning.

2022 NFL free agency: The best players available from Terron Armstead to Za’Darius Smith – The Athletic - NFL teams are reaching agreements with players from across the league. Here is the shopping list of the best options on the board.

The Bears must focus on building around Justin Fields this offseason - CHGO - Now is the chance for the Chicago Bears to build an offense around Justin Fields.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears Begin NFL Free Agency Season - CHGO - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys discuss who the Chicago Bears may target in free agency.

NFL free agency: Chicago Bears’ biggest salary cap hits in 2022 - Bears Wire - Ahead of free agency, here’s a look at the Bears’ biggest salary cap hits heading into the 2022 season.

Free agency: Bears expected to sign DT Larry Ogunjobi - 670 The Score - The Bears have made their first big move in free agency as they’re expected to sign former Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi.

Report: DT Larry Ogunjobi, Bears agree on 3-year contract - 670 The Score - Veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and the Bears have agreed on a three-year contract worth up to $40.5 million, according to multiple reports Monday.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

RT Billy Turner released by the Packers as the cuts continue in Green Bay - Acme Packing Company - If you want to know how tight the margins are for the Packers, this is a sign. The team is losing a bookend who only saves them a special teamer’s salary on the salary cap to attempt to keep this team together, despite the fact that Turner had played well enough to earn the starting left tackle spot in Green Bay’s divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Mitchell Trubisky’s two-year deal has a base value of $14 million - ProFootballTalk - Usually, the bargain shopping doesn’t begin until after the first week of free agency. The Steelers got a bargain on the first day.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Free Agency news and rumor tracker for Monday, March 14 - Windy City Gridiron - The early negotiating period for NFL free agency will get started at 11:00 a.m. Chicago time, and we’ll be tracking all the news and rumors right here.

Zeglinski: Report - Chicago Bears to sign Larry Ogunjobi - Windy City Gridiron - GM Ryan Poles makes his first major acquisition.

