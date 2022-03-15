Bears 2022 Free Agency Day 1 Recap

The first day of NFL free agency was a bit of a let down for many fans of the Chicago Bears, because general manager Ryan Poles only made two reported moves.

Chicago’s one signing was former Bengal defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who figures to slot right into the starting line-up as their new three technique. Was the deal (3 years, $40.5 million, with $26.35M guaranteed) a bit of an overpay for the 27-year old? Probably, but that’s free agency.

The other reported move was that they weren’t planning to tender a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Alex Bars. The versatile reserve offensive lineman will be now be an unrestricted free agent officially on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. Central when the league year opens for business.

I jumped on our Bear With Me podcast to help host Robert Schmitz talk though day one of free agency on not only what the Bears did, but also what they didn’t do and what we should expect in the coming days.

