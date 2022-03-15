Guard James Daniels signs with the Steelers

James Daniels, who played center and guard for the Bears plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers when free agency opens tomorrow, according to reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo had the news first. The three-year deal is expected to net Daniels around $9 million per year and $26.5 million total.

The Chicago Bears selected Daniels in the second round out of Iowa in 2018 and started 48 games, mostly at guard, although he was drafted as and did play a little at center.

After being drafted at age 20 he will be just days away from his 25th birthday when the 2022 season kicks off, making his youth part of the upside of signing him.

Daniels was a question mark for new general manager Ryan Poles; he was inconsistent at times but overall was very solid and probably their best lineman last season. His youth was another upside, but there were questions if Daniels fit Poles’ vision for the OL.

It would appear that this is the answer to those questions. Poles has another OL hole to fill and Daniels will reunite with former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Stay tuned to WCG and our free agency tracker for all the latest updates and any future OL moves the team makes.