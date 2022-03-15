Report: Bears bringing back Patrick Scales

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears are re-signing long snapper Patrick Scales to a one year deal worth $1,272,500, with the maximum $152,500 for his signing bonus, and $1,047,500 in total guarantees.

The 34-year old Scales is Chicago’s first unrestricted free agent that general manager Ryan Poles has re-signed, and just the second Bears’ UFA that received a reported deal so far this free agency period. The other being offensive lineman James Daniels who was inked to a three year deal by the Steelers for $26.5 million.

The Bears now have two long snappers on the roster, but I don’t believe that 32-year old Beau Brinkley received any guarantees in his one year deal he signed last month.

Scales has snapped in 86 games during his Bears career including the last 65 straight. His holder for his entire Chicago career, punter Pat O’Donnell, is currently a free agent, but the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs thinks that O’Donnell could be headed elsewhere.