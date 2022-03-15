Bears signing Lucas Patrick to a 2 year deal

The Chicago Bears are signing former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two year deal. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has the contract details as $8 million total with $4 million fully guaranteed in the first year.

The 28-year old Patrick has started games at both guard and center for the Packers, with 28 starts coming the last two years. Overall he’s appeared in 73 regular season games in his five year career with 34 starts.

The 6’3”, 313 pounder played his college ball at Duke, and was an undrafted free agent of the Pack in 2016. He spent his rookie year on their practice squad and worked his way to a roster spot the following season. He’s been on their 53-man roster ever since.

Patrick will provide the Bears with an experienced player in the new scheme being implemented by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who coached in Green Bay for five of the years that Patrick was there.

Aaron Nagler from Cheesehead TV calls Patrick “a classic ‘compete to the echo of the whistle’ brawler who can play anywhere along the interior,” then added that he’s “sad to see him go.”

I would expect the Bears to target another player or two from up North to help with the offensive transition.