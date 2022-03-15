Bears 2022 Free Agency Day 2 Recap

The second day of NFL free agency picked up a bit for the Chicago Bears as far as addressing some needs, but general manager Ryan Poles was still taking the slow and steady approach. He didn’t pounce on some of the big ticket rumored targets, and even though a couple more wide outs came off the board, he’s biding his time.

Tuesday started with the Bears re-signing long snapper Patrick Scales to bolster the special teams, before going back to defense for the athletic Nicholas Morrow from the Raiders, and then they finally hit on offense with guard/center Lucas Patrick from the Packers.

Robert Schmitz and I stayed up late again to go over day two of free agency to recap what transpired surrounding the Bears, but we also look forward to what we can expect when the league year officially opens for business on Wednesday afternoon.

