Report: Jakeem Grant is heading to Cleveland

Late Tuesday night the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that former Chicago Bears’ wide out/returner Jakeem Grant was signing with the Cleveland Browns. The 2021 Pro Bowl return specialist will be getting a three-year deal worth up to $13.8 million.

While the 29-year old Grant has been a fantastic returner during his six year career with six return touchdowns, he only has 100 receptions as a pro between his time in Miami and Chicago. Even though the Bears are still lacking at the wide receiver position, I’m fine with them not being in on him for that kind of money.

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace sent a 2023 6th-round draft pick to the Dolphins for Grant last season, and considering the amount his deal is worth, there’s a slim chance it could factor into the comp pick formula for next season.

Chicago did recently pick up a possible replacement at returner in speedy running back Darrynton Evans.