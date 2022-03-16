NFL Free Agency 2022: Chicago Bears News and Rumor Tracker

The NFL’s 2022 league year officially opens for business at 3:00 p.m. (CT) today, and we’ll be keeping track of all the reports and rumors that come up surrounding the Chicago Bears. The Bears’ first couple days of early negotiating weren’t as exciting as in year’s past, but is that necessarily a bad thing?

Our guy Ken Mitchell Tweeted it best, “By this time every year, Ryan Pace would have already horribly overpaid for yet another washed-up quarterback and restructured 27 contracts to include 2027 void years. Don’t ya miss those halcyon days?”

After looking up “halcyon” I retweeted Ken, because I agree with the sentiment and I’m fine with the patient approach. General manager Ryan Poles appears to have a budget for players in mind, and he’s letting the market come to him.

We’ll be updating this tracker as the rumors and reports start trickling in for day 2.

Catch up on anything you missed on Tuesday’s tracker here.

Brand New Bears

Lucas Patrick, G/C (link)

Nicholas Morrow, LB (link)

Larry Ogunjobi, DT (link)

These players were added prior to the free agency “frenzy”

Noah Dawkins, LB

Joe Thomas, LB

Ryan Winslow, P

Beau Brinkley, LS

Darrynton Evans, RB - Awarded to the Bears on waivers

Returning Bears

Patrick Scales, LS (link)

Jesper Horsted, TE (link)

Sam Mustipher, C

Lachavious Simmons, OL

Former Bears

Jakeem Grant, WR (link)

James Daniels, RG (link)

Alex Bars, OL - He will not be tendered an offer as a RFA and will become a free agent. (link)

Current Bears 2021 Free Agents

Allen Robinson, WR

Marquise Goodwin, WR

Damiere Byrd, WR

Andy Dalton, QB

Damien Williams, RB

Jimmy Graham, TE

Jesse James, TE

Germain Ifedi, RT

Jason Peters, LT

Elijah Wilkinson, OL

DeAndre Houston-Carson, S

Deon Bush, S

Tashaun Gipson, S

Marqui Christian, DB

Artie Burns, CB

Bruce Irvin, EDGE

Cassius Marsh, EDGE

Alec Ogletree, LB

Christian Jones, LB

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB

Akiem Hicks, DL

Bilal Nichols, DL

Margus Hunt, DL

Pat O’Donnell, P

Xavier Crawford, CB (RFA)

Teez Tabor, DB (RFA)

Ryan Nall, RB (RFA)

J.P. Holtz, TE (RFA)

If you guys see any interesting rumor or report be sure you bring it up in the comment section.