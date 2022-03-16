The Bear’s Den, March 16, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Another quiet day in free agency as Bears GM Ryan Poles seems to keep eye on future - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles needs to replenish the roster and support QB Justin Fields, but not at the risk of cramping his massive opportunity in 2023.

Bears continue to stress out their fans - Chicago Sun-Times - Betting information site The Action Network ranked the teams that induced the most stress in their fans, and the Bears came in ninth of the NFL’s 32 clubs.

Former Bears OL James Daniels leaves for Steelers, joining Mitch Trubisky: report - Chicago Sun-Times - Daniels, a second-round pick in 2018, played 54 games in four seasons.

Chicago Bears and Lake County Forest Preserves teaming up to eradicate buckthorn from Halas Hall campus - Chicago Tribune - The Bears and the Lake County Forest Preserves announced on March 9 they are joining forces in an effort to remove buckthorn from the team’s Halas Hall headquarters, which neighbors the 3,000-acre Middlefork Savanna Forest Preserve.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears to Sign Larry Ogunjobi... Who’s Next? - CHGO - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys discuss the Chicago Bears signing Larry Ogunjobi and debate who they may sign next.

NFL free agency: Best remaining players for the Bears - Here’s a look at the best remaining free agents the Bears could target following the first day of free agency action.

Jaguars release Myles Jack, why Bears may, or may not, sign him - RSN - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus need to find a linebacker to play beside Roquan Smith, and Jack has experience in 4-3 zone defenses.

Report: James Daniels to sign 3-year deal with Steelers - 670 The Score - Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels will sign a three-year, $26.5-million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report.

Bears need to be careful shopping for wide receivers - 670 The Score - The Bears still plenty of needs to fill in NFL free agency. One of them is at wide receiver, but the Bears need to be careful in shopping at that position, Brad Biggs of the Tribune explained on the Mully & Haugh Show.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers announce Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension - ProFootballTalk - With the new deal, Rodgers’ cap number falls from $46.66 million to $28 million to give the Packers some significant flexibility under the cap.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Cowboys doing due diligence on Von Miller after losing Randy Gregory - ProFootballTalk - Jane Slater of NFL Media reports the Cowboys have interest in Von Miller.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Report - Bears bringing back Patrick Scales - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles with his second reported move this free agency period!

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Free Agency news and rumor tracker for Tuesday, March 15 - Windy City Gridiron - It’s day 2 of the early negotiating period for NFL free agency, so what will the Bears do today?

