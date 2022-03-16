Bilal Nichols signing with the Raiders

On Wednesday it was reported by Ian Rapoport that the Las Vegas Raiders are signing defensive lineman Bilal Nichols to a two-year deal worth $11 million and $9M guaranteed. Nichols was originally a 5th round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2018 amd he’s appeared in 60 games with 49 starts in his four year career.

With the Bears’ adding Larry Ogunjobi to play the three-technique defensive tackle spot in their new defense that made Nichols expendable.

Nichols showed some versatility with the Bears by playing both the nose and defensive end in their previous 3-4 front, and he’ll be joining a Raiders team that is transitioning to a similar defense.

The Bears also lost cornerback Artie Burns today to the Seattle Seahawks today, where he’ll join his former defensive coordinator Sean Deasi, who is on Seattle’s defensive staff. Adam Schefter reports that Burns is signing a one-year contract for $2 million.