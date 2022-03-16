Bears release Danny Trevathan

The Bears are releasing linebacker Danny Trevathan, reports the Chicago Tribune’s, Brad Biggs. It’s the latest move in GM Ryan Poles’ purge of much of Chicago’s current roster.

Trevathan, 31, signed with the Bears during 2016’s free agency after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. He eventually became a key piece and leader of Chicago’s No. 1 defense during the 2018 season. But, of course, as they often do in pro football, injuries defined the latter portions of Trevathan’s career in Chicago.

The Bears placed the veteran Trevathan on injured reserve twice in his last three seasons. And after playing in all 16 games in 2020, the linebacker featured on a mere 7.28 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps last season. That made moving on from his three-year, $21.75 million contract signed in 2020 a no-brainer.

Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus continue to shape their vision for the Bears’ future during this off-season. The release of Trevathan is but another symbol of a new era starting in Chicago.