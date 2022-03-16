Bears decline to offer deals to all 5 of their restricted free agents

The league year opening this afternoon was also the deadline for teams to tender an offer to their restricted free agents, and the Chicago Bears decided to pass on all five of theirs. Offensive lineman Alex Bars, cornerback Xavier Crawford, defensive back Teez Tabor, running back Ryan Nall, and tight end J.P. Holtz are all unrestricted free agents now able to negotiate with any team.

Bars started three games as a sixth offensive lineman in 2021, and he was versatile enough to back up anywhere on their o-line.

Crawford was the team’s primary nickelback for a couple of games last season and he was a core special teamer playing in their sixth most third phase snaps.

Tabor got a start at safety late in the season due to injury, but he was mostly a practice squad player.

Nall appeared in nine games after spending the first part of the season on the practice squad.

Holtz was an occasional fullback and played in on 172 special teams’ snaps, which was eighth most on the team.

The Bears could decide to negotiate and bring any of these five back to the roster, but I’d imagine all will be elsewhere in 2022.